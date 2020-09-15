e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dhaba owner commits suicide in Chandigarh

Dhaba owner commits suicide in Chandigarh

No suicide note was found, said police, adding that the family claimed he had been keeping unwell for some time

chandigarh Updated: Sep 15, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 22-year-old dhaba owner committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his shop in Sector 45, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

A resident of Dhanas, he is survived by his sister, who is married. Their parents had died earlier.

An employee was the first to spot his body, following which it was rushed to hospital. No suicide note was found, said police, adding that the family claimed he had been keeping unwell for some time.

The body has been kept at the mortuary, as the postmortem will be conducted after receiving Covid-19 test report. Ruling out foul play, police have initiated inquest proceedings.

