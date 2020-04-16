Don’t want double salary, but safety gear: Haryana doctors’ body

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:56 IST

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) on Thursday announced not to take double the basic salary offered by the state government.

Referring to the message received from the health department headquarter that the benefits of double basic salary would be applicable to doctors working at isolation wards, ICUs and sampling for Covid-19, the HCMSA in its communication to health minister Anil Vij said that giving benefit to few doctors would demoralise the entire HCMS cadre. In view of this, HCMSA has decided not to take the double basic salary on this pattern

The statement further said that all HCMS doctors posted at different health centres across the state were doing their duties and involved directly or indirectly in various activities to control coronavirus pandemic like screening, treatment, sampling, testing, active field surveillance, treatment at quarantine centre and treatment of migrant labour, isolation ward, various OPDs, emergency services such as labour room, post mortem, casualty and mobile teams.

The doctors posted at isolation wards, ICUs and sampling section were using PPE kits but the other doctors on duty were dealing with the patients without having N95 masks and PPE kits and hence, they were on the higher risk because they don’t know which patient was Covid positive or not,” the HCMS Association further wrote.

Stating that they had never demanded double salary and that it was the proposal of the chief minister, the association urged the health minister for providing sufficient medicines, ventilators and safety gear in place of double salary.