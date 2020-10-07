e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dowry case: Punjab and Haryana high court allows NRI to join probe through videoconferencing

Dowry case: Punjab and Haryana high court allows NRI to join probe through videoconferencing

The petitioner is being probed in a dowry and criminal conspiracy case by the NRI wing of Mohali police

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Petitioner’s counsel had requested that the summoning order issued to his client in June 2020 to join the probe be stayed, as international flights were suspended.
Petitioner’s counsel had requested that the summoning order issued to his client in June 2020 to join the probe be stayed, as international flights were suspended.(HT FILE)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed an Australian NRI to join a probe through videoconferencing.

The petitioner, Sher Partap Singh, is being probed in a dowry and criminal conspiracy case by the NRI wing of Mohali police.

The petitioner had approached the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR. After the plea had not found favour with the court, Sher Partap’s counsel Saurav Bhatia had requested that the summoning order issued to his client in June 2020 to join the probe be stayed, as international flights were suspended. Bhatia had told the court that his client would join the probe as and when flights between India and Australia resumed.

The high court, while restraining the police from taking any coercive steps till January 31, 2021, said that if by then flights resumed between the two countries, the opposite party could file an application for his summoning. However, he (Sher Partap) may also join the probe through videoconferencing with the police in India, the court said, asking Bhatia to supply Sher Partap’s mobile number.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In