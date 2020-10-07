Dowry case: Punjab and Haryana high court allows NRI to join probe through videoconferencing

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:48 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed an Australian NRI to join a probe through videoconferencing.

The petitioner, Sher Partap Singh, is being probed in a dowry and criminal conspiracy case by the NRI wing of Mohali police.

The petitioner had approached the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR. After the plea had not found favour with the court, Sher Partap’s counsel Saurav Bhatia had requested that the summoning order issued to his client in June 2020 to join the probe be stayed, as international flights were suspended. Bhatia had told the court that his client would join the probe as and when flights between India and Australia resumed.

The high court, while restraining the police from taking any coercive steps till January 31, 2021, said that if by then flights resumed between the two countries, the opposite party could file an application for his summoning. However, he (Sher Partap) may also join the probe through videoconferencing with the police in India, the court said, asking Bhatia to supply Sher Partap’s mobile number.