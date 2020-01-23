Dowry demand: Marriage cancelled a day before ceremony, groom, kin booked in Nabha

chandigarh

Six members of a farmer family of Dulladdi village in Nabha have been booked for allegedly demanding dowry from the bride’s family a day before marriage.

The accused have been booked under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Avtar Singh, of Dandrala Kharaur village in Nabha, told police that his daughter Harpreet Kaur and accused Narinder Singh were to get married on Thursday, but Narinder’s family made demands of a luxury car, gold rings for relatives and liquor service for the guests a day before the ceremony.

“With all preparations done, we reached out to the family and tried to negotiate but to no avail. Following this, we approached the police,” said Baghel Singh, grandfather of the bride.

“The bride’s kin said that they had gifted ₹7 lakh to the groom’s family on the day of ring ceremony. A day before the wedding, the made more demands which is unacceptable,” said Harpreet.

Harpreet is a graduate and had scored well in IELTS. Narinder’s family had shown interest in sending the two abroad after the marriage.

Bhadson station house officer (SHO) Malvinder Singh said that six members of the groom’s famiy — Narinder, his father Bhagwaan Singh, Narinder’s brother, sister-in-law, mother and grandmother — have been booked. He said that raids are being conducted for their arrest as they are absconding.

“Investigation is on and as per findings in the case, we might add dowry charges in the FIR,” the SHO said.