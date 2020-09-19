Driver robbed of cab at gunpoint in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Three men wielding a gun fled in a cab after attacking its driver with a hammer near Kishangarh on Friday night.

Cab driver Manoj Kumar, 35, a resident of Manimajra, was parking his Swift Dzire outside his house when the trio allegedly approached him and asked him to drop them at the ISBT, Sector 43.

As the cab reached the Kishangarh village turn, one of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at him while the second one hit him on the head with a hammer, according to the complainant. They then took away his mobile phone and pushed him out before fleeing.

Manoj was discharged from hospital after being administered first aid. Police have registered a case of robbery and are trying to trace the car using its GPS system and registration number.