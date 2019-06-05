Drug addict thrashes 2-year-old son to death, dumps body on tracks in Ludhiana

A drug addict in Ludhiana allegedly thrashed his two-year-old son to death here on Tuesday and dumped the body on the railway tracks under Lakkar Bridge.

The victim’s mother, Mausam Khatun, told the government railway police (GRP) that her drug-addled husband Mohammad Salman Khan had thrashed their son Mohammad Sartaj Khan until he died.

Mausam, who works as a domestic help, said her husband regularly forced her to hand over her earnings to purchase drugs and if she did not have money to spare, he would beat their son until his demands were met.

She said, “On Tuesday too, my husband physically assaulted our son till he stopped breathing. Later he dumped his body on the railway track and fled.”

Sub-inspector Balbir Singh said the couple had only one son. The family had been living in a shanty under Lakkar Bridge for the past few days. Earlier, they lived near Dhandhari.

He said a murder case was registered against the accused under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). At present, the accused is absconding. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem examination to the civil hospital.

Investigation was delayed for at least an hour due to dispute over jurisdiction between the Division Number 8 Police Station and the GRP. Later, GRP lodged an FIR.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 09:52 IST