Home / Chandigarh / Drug-free campus:Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches national campaign at Chandigarh University

Drug-free campus:Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launches national campaign at Chandigarh University

The spiritual leader conducted a virtual session on staying positive during a crisis

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar encouraged the youth to stay positive during the current crisis by practising meditation during his live interaction with students and faculty of Chandigarh University on Monday.
Spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar launched the ‘drug-free campus’ national campaign at Chandigarh University on Monday. The campaign is the second edition of the ‘drug-free India’ campaign, which was launched at the university in 2019.

During a live interaction with students during a virtual session on ‘staying positive during a crisis’ , the spiritual leader said, “Our Prime Minister’s call for a self-reliant India is a visionary thought. The youth should turn this dream into a reality by turning this crisis into an opportunity through innovation. They should undertake research and bring out ideas that can shape the world and make India the powerhouse for development.”

Around 45,000 students and faculty from all over India participated in the session, which was jointy convened by the Art of Living Foundation and the university. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar encouraged the youth to stay positive during the current crisis by practising meditation. He said, “On one hand, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev are relevant as they teach humanity to foster a self-centric approach and serve humanity, while on the other hand the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh teaches us to leave distress behind and become a fighter and protector. This is essential for everyone during the pandemic”.

