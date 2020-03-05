Eagle back on feet courtesy Mohali prosthetic expert

chandigarh

The loss of a limb is not a horrifying circumstance for humans alone, it has far worse consequences for animals. Now, imagine a bird without both its feet, unable to perch anywhere or even prey for food. Such was the case of an eagle, albeit with a difference, as fortunately, it landed in the house of a Mohali resident and got a new lease of life.

In February, an eagle, after it lost both its legs due to an electric shock, dropped down into Jeet Brar’s house in Mohali. Brar nursed it and kept it alive by feeding the bird himself, as it was not possible for the eagle to stand or even clutch at possible prey. Once the bird stabilised a bit, Brar began to look for ways to help it fly again. That is when the idea of an artificial limb struck him.

When he approached city’s prosthetic expert, Karan Bir Singh, who has developed limbs and supports for cows and dogs many a time, said he had never made so small an artificial limb, that too, for a bird. “It was a very difficult case as there is no literature or specific information to guide us,” said Karan Bir.

His first step was to identify the species of the bird, he said. “Since it had lost both legs, we had no copy or model of the leg to procure a measurement of its shape and size. To design it suitably, we took the help of city bird lover Reema Dhillon to identify the species,” the expert said.

After Dhillon identified it as a Shikra (Eurasian sparrow hawk), they collected requisite information about the bird. The next challenge, Karan Bir said, was to identify suitable material with which to build the legs. The material ideally had to be light in weight, have the quality to be moulded hollow just like the bones of the bird, while having adequate strength to support its weight, as eagles are large heavy birds.

The prosthetic expert used special thermoplastic sheets which are generally used in the case of children, and the eagle’s limbs were measured by the casting method.

“With its new legs, the eagle is only able to stand on its artificial limbs, but we are trying to accustom it to its new legs so it can fly again,” he said.

Expert comment

Dr Kanwarjeet, veterinarian doctor and joint director of animal husbandry, said whether the eagle would fly again would depend on the healing and understanding if his prosthetic legs were useful. Since we cannot counsel birds like we do humans, it all depends on whether the bird reconciles to its legs.