ECHS told to pay ₹5k to army officer for denying services

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 22:13 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum, Ludhiana, has directed the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Jagraon, to refund ₹3,074 along with a compensation of ₹5,000 to a retired Ludhiana army officer for failing to provide requisite health services under the scheme.

In his complaint on March 4, 2016, Model Town Extension resident Colonel NK Ghai (retired) had said that even after possessing ECHS cards after making a contribution of ₹60,000 towards the ECHS, he was denied health services by its Jagraon branch.

Ghai had said that implantation of his teeth was refused by the ECHS, forcing him to make 10 trips to the Army (R &R) Dental Centre, Delhi Cantt, last year.

“Command Dental Centre, Chandimandir, implants teeth of only serving army personnel and their dependents, but not of retirees, he was told,” he added.

He said his wife also needs tooth caps after RCT (root canal treatment), but the same has been denied by the ECHS stating that no dental hospital in Ludhiana has been approved to provide such service to the ex-army men.

The complainant had earlier also approached the forum against ECHS in June 2012 when the court, in its order in February 2013, had directed the ECHS officer in charge, Jagraon Bridge, and managing director, ECHS, Delhi to provide proper service to the ex-serviceman as per the scheme along with a compensation of ₹5,000 for causing harassment and agony. He alleged that the order was not adhered by the opposite party.

ECHS repy

“Complainant is in the habit of filing frivolous complaint without any reason. Average monthly medicines supply received from AFMSD, Delhi, and Military Hospital, Jalandhar, ranges from 30% to 60%. Shortage of certain essential medicines is Pan-India phenonmenon due to some constraints. The issue does not pertain to ECHS Polyclinic, Ludhiana, alone,” the ECHS said in its reply.

Forum’s observation

The forum said that since the retired army officer and his wife were holders of ECHS cards after making necessary

contribution towards the ECHS, he along with his wife, was entitled to free medical treatment, medicines and facilities under the scheme at the established polyclinics or at the empanelled private hospitals.

“These findings remained unchallenged and as such, those are binding on the parties. Regarding tooth implant treatment and RCT or capping, ECHS was found deficient in providing requisite services to the complainant, who is ex-serviceman, and his wife. Thus, ECHS is told to pay a compensation of ₹5000 to the complainant,” said GK Dhir,

president

, Ludhiana consumer forum, disposing of the case.