Eight schools in Patiala get surplus teachers under rationalisation policy

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:18 IST

The state education department identified eight schools in Patiala district that received surplus head teachers under the rationalisation policy.

The policy is supposed to relocate surplus teachers to schools where there are fewer number of teachers. This is aimed at overcoming shortage of teachers. However, the department has transferred eight head teachers to already occupied locations in Patiala.

The head teachers, who are already working at these schools, were allotted here just a few days back, after they got recruited directly as head teachers.

The education department has sent a list of these schools to their district counterparts and asked them to find alternative places for the teachers who are already working as head teachers. A copy of the list and the directions is with HT.

The said schools are Government Elementary Schools at Chhanna village in Rampur, Ramnagar, Rajgarh, Samana rural, Warrichand Patti, Nanherha, Vivek Yog Bharti and Hawalpur.

Of these, five are in Samana block, two in Ghanaur and one in Bunerheri.

An official, pleading anonymity, said, “The situation is quite messy at these schools due to doubling of teachers on a single post. The situation is such due to the lackadaisical attitude of the senior officials of the district education department.”

A letter from the Punjab education department to their district counterparts also held the district officials responsible for the confusion.

The letter reads, “Teachers concerned and the block primary education officers (BPEO), haven’t updated the head teachers’ information on the web portal of the department which led to new orders of teachers’ transfer under the rationalisation policy.”

“Occurrence of those teachers, who have been transferred under the rationalisation policy, should be ensured at the new stations. Besides a proposal of new stations for eight head teachers, whose information is not available on the portal will be shared with the department,” the orders read.

Amarjeet Singh, district education officer (DEO, primary), said, “We are working on the issue. The eight head teachers who were here earlier will be sent to new stations while the ones transferred under the policy will start work at the said schools.”