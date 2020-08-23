Eight succumb to Covid-19 in Chandigarh tricity area, 323 test positive

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:06 IST

As many as eight Covid-19 fatalities were confirmed in the tricity on Sunday.

These include four deaths in Chandigarh and an equal number in Mohali. So far, 52 patients have died in Mohali and 37 in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh fatalities include a 70-year-old woman from Sector 40. She was suffering from hypothyroidism, Type-2 diabetes mellitus and interstitial lung disease. She was tested positive on August 21 and died at GMCH, Sector 32, on August 22.

The second death is of a 64-year-old woman from Manimajra. She had hypertension and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. She died at GMCH on August 22.

The third patient, who also died at GMCH on August 22, is a 68-year-old man from Sector 23. He had hypertension, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease.

A baby girl, aged 21 months, is the fourth fatality. Resident of Sector 25, she was suffering from severe malnutrition, severe anaemia, infantile tremor syndrome and acute kidney injury. She was diagnosed as Covid positive on August 21 and died at PGIMER on August 22.

The four Mohali patients who died were also suffering from diabetes and hypertension. These include a 63-year-old Dera Bassi woman, who died at Indus Hospital, Dera Bassi, while a 60-year-old man from Kailon village died at Ivy Hospital in Mohali.

The other two patients – a 67-year-old woman from Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and a 50-year-old man from Sector 105 – died at Government Medical College and Hospital in Patiala.

UT INCHES TOWARDS 3,000 CASES, MOHALI CROSSES 2,700 MARK

Chandigarh confirmed 142 new Covid-19 cases from various sectors and villages, taking the tally to 2,918. The city has 1,387 active cases, with 1,492 patients having recovered so far.

Mohali recorded 141 fresh infections, crossing the 2,700 mark. Of the 2,702 cases, 1,409 patients have recovered, leaving 1,241 active cases.

40 TEST POSITIVE IN PANCHKULA

With 40 new cases, Panchkula’s Covid tally rose to 1,576.

Till date, 1,000 patients have been discharged and 10 have died. The district now has 545 active cases.

UT FINANCE SECRETARY FOUND INFECTED

Chandigarh UT’s finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Sinha has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Sinha had met a senior IAS officer of Punjab on Wednesday. After the officer tested positive, he also got tested and was confirmed positive on Sunday. He has no symptoms and has been home quarantined,” a senior UT official said, adding that other senior UT officials will also undergo tests.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VPS Badnore and UT Adviser Manoj Parida were previously also tested and found negative for Covid-19.

After Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore’s principal secretary JM Balamurugan tested positive on August 9, a two-day exercise of rapid antigen testing was carried out at Raj Bhawan and several senior UT officials were among the 336 staffers tested. Sinha had tested negative then.