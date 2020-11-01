e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Elect my candidate, this govt will fall: OP Chautala

Elect my candidate, this govt will fall: OP Chautala

Chautala also promised ₹5,400 old-age pension when his party is in power

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:34 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Haryana
Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala during a rally at Baroda village on Saturday.
Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala during a rally at Baroda village on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Saturday said that the BJP-JJP government will fall if his party, Indian National Lok Dal, wins the Baroda bypoll.

Addressing a rally at Baroda village, Chautala also promised ₹5,400 old-age pension when his party is in power. He said the constituency has 54 villages and Haryana will complete its 54 years of formation on November 1. “I promise old-age pension of ₹5,400 per month when my party is voted to power. I will fight against the BJP and Congress till my last breath. If you elect my candidate, the BJP-JJP government will fall,” he said.

Bhim Army chief extends support to INLD

Chautala was accompanied by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who also addressed the rally in support of INLD candidate Joginder Singh Malik. Azad said the BJP government was determined to destroy the poor and farming community.

“Chhotu Ram had said that we would have to stand by our community. You all belong to the farming community and you should sow a good seed (Abhay Singh) in politics. Abhay is the only leader who can improve the condition of the state after becoming the chief minister. The Congress had also created hurdles for former Prime Minister Charan Singh,” he said.

INLD general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala slammed both the BJP and the Congress. “The Union government brought three laws to destroy farmers. The then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had also brought anti-farmer bills but they failed to pass them as their alliance partners opposed them. Deepender Hooda had also supported the laws introduced by the UPA government in 2012 and, now, he is opposing these laws. Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi had also opposed the bills which were tabled by the UPA and, now, when he is the Prime Minister, he brought these bills to destroy the farming community,” he said.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Chanakya: Do jobs matter in Indian elections?
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In