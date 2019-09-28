Emanual Nahar to remain Panjab University DSW till May 2020

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:34 IST

Putting the four-month-long controversy to rest, the Panjab University (PU) senate on Saturday extended the tenure of dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar till May 2020.

With only one item on the agenda, the senate meeting was convened following the September 18 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar relented after a resolution signed by 47 senators seeking extension to the DSW’s tenure was moved in the meeting. “Respecting the opinion and sentiments of the House, and also keeping in mind the best interests of the institution, the recommendation of the syndicate that DSW Emanual Nahar (DSW), DSW (women) Neena Capalash and associate DSW Ranjan Kumar be given extension in their term of appointment for one more year was unanimously approved,” he said.

The resolution was moved by senator Ashok Goyal, who said: “I propose that the recommendations of the syndicate be approved which will be in the best interest of the senate and the university.”

Among the senators present on Saturday were Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, local BJP chief Sanjay Tandon, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and UT adviser Manoj Parida.

“The issue should have been raised with the chancellor of the university rather than going to the high court,” said Tandon at the meeting.

Later, welcoming the decision, Nahar said: “The issue was resolved amicably at the senate meeting. We are working for the welfare of students and the university, and we will continue to do so for this university.”

EXTENSION ROW

May 28: Syndicate recommends Emanual Nahar’s extension as DSW while V-C dissents

August 22: Senate fails to take a decision, V-C removes Nahar, students launch protest

August 26: 14 students’ organisations lock the DSW office, Jagat Bhushan takes charge but not at DSW office

August 27: Locks broken, officials force their way in with police help, PU announces poll schedule

August 29: Nahar approaches high court, varsity put on notice

September 2: HC orders stay on Nahar’s removal

September 3: Nahar back in office, varsity challenges HC order

September 18: HC orders fresh senate meeting to take final call

September 28: Nahar’s term as DSW extended till May 2020

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 23:34 IST