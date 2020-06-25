Employee found Covid positive, Panjab University restricts outsider entry in hostels

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:39 IST

Panjab University has restricted the entry of outsiders at the hostels on the campus after a university employee tested positive for Covid-19 on June 24.

University’s dean students welfare (DSW) SK Tomar has instructed all hostel wardens to restrict outsiders’ entry and ensure all hostels are sanitised.

On June 24, a 37-year-old woman, who works in the re-evaluation branch located at the Aruna Ranjit Hall, had tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, PU had ordered closure of the hall and its administrative block.

Tomar said, “The restriction is a precautionary measure for the safety of students and staff members. Hostellers are advised not to leave the hostels unless essential.”

Meanwhile, hostels are also holding interactive sessions students. “We wish to counsel students during this crucial time. There is a lot of ambiguity among the students regarding the exams and next academic session,” the official added.