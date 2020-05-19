e-paper
Even as teaching hit amid lockdown, Chandigarh schools begin unit tests

Chandigarh Independent Schools’ Association president HS Mamik said schools and teachers are also learning to adapt to this new mode of teaching and it will take a while for things to settle down

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 00:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chaos prevails among virtual classrooms as city schools continue running classes online. While some of these schools do not hold classes and only share reading material with students online, there are other schools that have even started conducting unit tests for internal assessment in the absence of any teaching.

One of the parents whose kids study in a school in Sector 40, Savita Bansal, said, “My daughter is in Class 9 and it has not even been a week since her school started taking online classes.” “However, the school has now released a schedule for unit tests starting next week. With almost minimal teaching, how do they think students can perform in these exams,” she added.

Another parent whose son and daughter study in a school in Sector 44, Akash Kumar, said, “Instead of focusing on imparting learning among students, schools are more concerned about conducting exams. There is hardly any school where the syllabus has been completed.” “Meanwhile, online classes are chaotic for students. Besides, there is hardly any teaching involved,” added Kumar.

A student of Class 12, Gagandeep, said, “My school has hardly taken any classes so far. Teachers share powerpoint presentations and graphs with students. In Class 12, with such tricky concepts, how do they expect that we will be able to understand the chapters ourselves?”

“That’s not all, each and every chapter is correlated with the previous one. Without understanding the last unit, one cannot move forward,” she said.

Many students have started taking private coaching as they have no other option. A student of Class 11, Seema Sharma, said, “I clear my concepts by scrolling various tutorials online and on YouTube. I have also subscribed to private tuitions.”

Chandigarh Independent Schools’ Association president HS Mamik said schools and teachers are also learning to adapt to this new mode of teaching and it will take a while for things to settle down.

