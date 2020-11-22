e-paper
Facebook friend held for kidnapping 15-year-old Panipat girl

Facebook friend held for kidnapping 15-year-old Panipat girl

The victim’s father said the Class-11 student had gone to market to buy clothes on Friday but did not return home

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 01:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Karnal
(Representative Photo/HT Photo )
         

An 18-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a minor girl from Panipat on pretext of marriage.

The accused, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Delhi, who went by the name Zaheer on Facebook, had befriended the 15-year-old girl on social media, police said. The victim was rescued and the accused was sent to judicial custody.

Panipat DSP Virender Saini said the minor will be handed over to her family members after counselling. A medical examination will be conducted after getting her family’s consent.

The victim’s father said the Class-11 student had gone to market to buy clothes on Friday but did not return home. The victim’s friend told her parents that she was with her Facebook friend ‘Zaheer’.

A case was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code.

