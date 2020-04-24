Facebook live session: Non-essential industries can also open with conditions, says Ludhiana DC

chandigarh

While essential industries, including food processing, manufacturers of PPE kits, gloves and masks, etc, have been allowed to resume work, non-essential industries have also been permitted to open with conditions.

This was stated by deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal in a Facebook live session over lockdown and the problems faced by city residents.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal, officials of the department of industry, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and assistant labour commissioner (ALO) also attended the session and listened to the complaints and suggestions of stakeholders and residents. The officials also replied to their queries.

Most of the queries related to the opening of factories, supply of raw material, etc. Some Facebook users also inquired about the procedures for initiating new ventures and opening computer and stationery shops.

People also complained about not getting help in repairing electric equipment and electricity problem.

At least, 2,400 people watched the video while 774 asked questions from the officials in the one-hour long session.

Mahesh Khanna, general manager (GM), industry department, said, “Permission to operate has been given to the industry, situated in focal points (FPs) and out of city areas with conditions. Up to 50% employees have been allowed to work with the condition that they will stay inside the factory. The owner will also ensure social distancing between labourers, arranging transport, food, masks and hand sanitisers for them.”

He added, “As many as 926 factories, including essential and non-essential ones, have received permission to start operations and 35,000 labourers are engaged in them.”

He added, “A total of 92 companies had sent samples for production of PPE kits and 16 have got permission from the Centre and the Punjab government. Three companies are already making N-95 masks.”

A Facebook user Dushyant Gupta said, “I want to open my unit, but residents of nearby villagers are opposing the opening of the factory.”

Regional EPF commissioner dwelt on schemes of the government for employees and employers. He added, “The EPF has been settling all claims in three days. People can apply to withdraw a part of the PF on Umang app.”

ESIC head Kunwar Ajay Singh said, “The ESIC is open and operational.”

Deputy director of factories Jatinder Singh Bhatti said, “The units having permission to start operations should also avoid biometric system for attendance.”

When a Facebook user, Ansh Rai, complained that factory owners were not paying salaries to workers due to lockdown, Bhatti stated that at action would be taken against such factories under the Disaster Management Act and under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

Facebook users also suggested the authorities to complete repair work on the Jagraon Bridge, as the government has now given permission for construction works.

Replying to queries about medical facilities, the DC said, “The civil hospital is equipped to deal with Covid-19. Three out of five patients, who have been cured, were admitted to the civil hospital. The DMCH has testing facilities for Covid -19 and the CMCH will get permission in day or two.”

Gaurav Kumar, a user, raised the problems faced by the middle class families during the lockdown.

The commissioner of police appealed to labourers for not trying to leave the city. He added shelter homes have been established for them and the police and the district administration are supplying ration and food to them.