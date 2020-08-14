Facing flak, Chandigarh admn ropes in councillors to tackle Covid

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 02:08 IST

The UT Administration has invited MP Kirron Kher and MC councillors for a meeting on August 18 to take their views on containing the Covid-19 pandemic in Chandigarh.

The call for the meeting, to be held via video conferencing, was taken in Thursday’s war room meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore.

It comes in the wake of administration’s criticism for not involving local representatives while taking Covid-related decisions.

Critical of the administration’s Covid management efforts, Kher on Wednesday had tweeted, “#HelpMyCity. PGI & other hospitals are under immense pressure. If medical facilities are not allowed in various parts of the city there will be fatalities due to #nobeds. I urge the administration to take necessary action.”

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla had also criticised the administration for failing to control the pandemic and written to the administrator to involve councillors in Covid-related decision making.

Taking to Twitter about the meeting, Badnore wrote, “Looking forward to interacting with #MunicipalCouncillors over VC on #Tuseday to seek their views regarding #COVID Management in CHD Hon’ble MP @KirronKherBJP is also being invited to participate in the video conference.”

Responding to the tweet, Kher wrote, “Thank you Hon’ble Governor Saab @vpsbadnore. Looking forward to the interaction for the #betterment of the health of #MyCityMyPeople.”

Welcoming the move, councillor and city BJP chief Arun Sood said, “It is good to consult with everybody, as councillors get feedback from people. They know the gaps in implementation of steps to contain the disease. Councillors are better aware of the violations that are taking place and how to stop these.”

Babla also recommended inclusion of RWA members in the meeting.