Home / Chandigarh / Fake degree scam at Manav Bharati University: 19-member CID panel to hold probe  

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

Congress MLA from Sujanpur Rajindra Rana raised the matter of a fake degrees scam at Manav Bharati University (MBU) on the fifth day of the Monsoon Session and asked whether the state government would hand over the probe to the CBI.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the fake degrees scam will be probed by a 19-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Thakur said the enforcement directorate (ED) and income tax department have also been asked to investigate the scam.

He said that investigation was immediately initiated as soon as the scam surfaced and five persons were arrested.

Three accused have been granted bail by the court while two are still in jail, he said. The probe will be headed by director general of police Sanjay Kundu. The government was directed to constitute a 19-member special investigation team (SIT). The SP Solan will liaise with the DC to provide a secure office in the jurisdiction for the SIT and will provide required logistics and secretarial support. The SIT chief may request additional vehicles.

The SIT chief of SIT will review the progress of investigation on a regular basis. The undersigned will review the investigation every fortnight. To unearth the full spectrum of the conspiracy and its ramifications, the money trail and money laundering charges will be investigated.

