Home / Chandigarh / Farmer found murdered in Ludhiana

Farmer found murdered in Ludhiana

Police said the victim was killed using sharp-edged weapons

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Panic gripped residents of Sidhwan Bet area in Ludhiana after the body of a 47-year-old farmer was found lying in the fields near Salempura village on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Salempura.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Harban Singh, a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

The complainant said that him and his other brother, Hakam Singh, were returning home from the fields when they found the body of their third brother, Kulwant, lying in the field near their house. They raised an alarm and sounded the police.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, station house officer, Sidhwan Bet police sation, said sharp-edged weapons were used to kill the victim. He ruled out the possibility of robbery. “We have to get some vital clues and hopefully we will crack the case soon,” the SHO said.

