Farmer kills his three children before ending life in Punjab's Bathinda district

Farmer kills his three children before ending life in Punjab’s Bathinda district

Suicide note says he was unable to bear the loss of his wife who died fighting cancer last month

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
The body of the couple's eldest child, a seven-year-old boy, was found hanging in a room, while two daughters were aged three years and one year were found dead on the bed.
         

A 35-year-old farmer killed his three children before hanging himself at his house in a village of Bathinda district on Thursday morning.

Police said the man, who was marginal farmer, was under emotional stress since his wife died battling cancer last month.

In an eight-page suicide note in Punjabi, the man said that he was unable to bear the loss of his wife and had decided to take the extreme step. He said that all assets belonging to the family should be donated to the village gurdwara.

The body of the couple’s eldest child, a seven-year-old boy, was found hanging in a room, while two daughters were aged three years and one year were found dead on the bed.

The incident came to light when neighbours spotted the bodies and informed the police.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinderjit Singh Virk said the post-mortem examination report was awaited and the matter is under investigation.

