e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Farmers lay siege to corporate-owned fuel stations, stores in Sangrur, Barnala

Farmers lay siege to corporate-owned fuel stations, stores in Sangrur, Barnala

They were protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws on the fourth consecutive day as part of their indefinite ‘rail roko’ agitation.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan), including women, staged protests outside nearly 10 fuel stations.
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan), including women, staged protests outside nearly 10 fuel stations.(HT Photo )
         

Farmers in Sangrur and Barnala districts on Sunday laid siege to the fuel stations and stores owned by the corporate houses in protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws on the fourth consecutive day as part of their indefinite ‘rail roko’ agitation.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Ekta-Ugrahan), including women, staged protests outside nearly 10 fuel stations of the Reliance Petroleum and four of Essar Group at Kheri, Malerkotla, Lehra, Bhawanigarh, Sunam, Benra, Toor Banjara and Katron villages of Sangrur and Bhotna, Dhaula, Mana Pindi and Sanghera villages of Barnala.

The protesters also staged a sit-in outside the MBR Silo at Chhajli of Sangrur and a D-Mart store in Barnala.

“We have been holding protests against the corporate houses whose owners are friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The big companies want to snatch our land. When these people will face losses, they will complain with Modi who will know about our protests,” said Roop Singh, a state committee member the BKU (Ugrahan).

Saroop Chand, also a leader of the outfit, said, “The government wants to give away our land to the corporate sector. The protests will continue till the anti-farmer laws are repealed.”

Senior officials of Reliance Petroleum said they were facing losses but refused to comment on the protests.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir said the demonstrations are being held in a peaceful manner.

Railway tracks blocked, singers extend support

Hundreds of farmers blocked railway tracks in Sangrur, Sunam and Barnala towns to oppose the agriculture laws. Punjabi singers Kanwar Grewal and Harf Cheema participated in the protest in Sunam.

“We don’t need to fight under separate banners. But the need of the hour is to fight under the guidance of the farmer unions. I appeal to the youth to join hands with our elders,” said Grewal.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In