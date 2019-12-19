Farmers resent delay in assessment of crop damage

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:04 IST

Farmers in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana are unhappy over an alleged delay in assessment of damage to their crops by rain and hailstorm last week as the agriculture and revenue officials have failed visit their fields to ascertain the exact losses.

On December 12 and 13, rain had damaged the mustard, barley and wheat crops in these districts, leaving the farmers distressed.

Rajbir Sheoran, a farmer from Charkhi Dadri district’s Jitpura village, said his mustard crop on 7 acres was destroyed but the agriculture officials have not visited his fields so far.

“We are worried over the delay. I don’t know whether I will get compensation for the loss I suffered. I have requested the officials to check my farms and start the process of compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). If the government does not want to compensate us, the agriculture officials should brief us so that we can start barley sowing on this land by cutting mustard crop,” he added.

Dinesh Lakhlan, a farmer from Patwan village in Bhiwani, said his mustard crop on 4 acres and wheat crop on 7 acres were damaged.

“I had not insured my crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and I am not sure whether the government will compensate me. The officials concerned should send their report on crop damage at the earliest and the government must compensate us within a month,” he added.

Asked about the alleged delay in assessment, an agriculture official said it was quite difficult for them to visit every field to establish the losses.

“We want those farmers whose crops were damaged get compensation within a stipulated period. The mustard crop was widely affected in many pockets of Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri districts and some parts of Fatehabad,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri deputy commissioner Dharamvir Singh said they have ordered special ‘girdawari’ to ascertain losses to mustard, wheat and other crops.

“We have asked the officials to visit every field in the affected villages and ensure adequate compensation to farmers who suffered huge losses,” he added.