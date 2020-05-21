‘Farmers unwilling to accept paddy sowing restrictions’

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:40 IST

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday that farmers were not willing to accept the restrictions being imposed on them by the BJP-JJP regime for sowing paddy.

Addressing a video press conference, Hooda said that despite repeated his requests for reconsideration of orders banning paddy cultivation in parts of the state, the government remains adamant on its decision. “It’s up to the farmer to decide what to sow. The Congress will support him if he decides to sow paddy or any other crop,” he added.

The leader of opposition said such decisions should be taken with the consent of the farmer.

He said the concern about depleting ground water resources was legitimate, but the solution laid on recharging, not banning paddy cultivation.

Hooda also highlighted the plight of farmers growing flowers and vegetables.