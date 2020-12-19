Farmers uproot BJP workers’ tent in Fatehabad for fast backing farm laws

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 15:19 IST

Raising slogans against the BJP, farmers uprooted a tent put up by party workers in Fatehabad on Saturday during their day-long hunger strike in support of the three farm laws and their demand for Haryana’s share of water from Punjab through the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal.

BJP district chief Baldev Groha and other party leaders were present when the farmers showed them black flags, raised slogans and uprooted the tent. They left the venue under tight police security.

The state BJP announced a day’s fast and dharna at district headquarters to counter the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws and to demand the construction of the SYL Canal in Punjab and its share of water.

Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, Fatehabad MLA Duda Ram and Ratia MLA Laxman Napa did not join the protest on Saturday.

HISAR MP SKIPS PARTY PROTEST

A day after his father extended support to the protesting farmers against the farm laws, BJP’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh skipped the day-long hunger strike.

State agriculture minister JP Dalal led the protest in Bhiwani, while Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar observed the protest in Jhajjar.

In a video message, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry of the Congress hit out at the BJP for trying to divide farmers of Punjab and Haryana. “The BJP can do one thing, and that is to create a division among farmers. But the farmers have seen their real face. I want to ask the Haryana agriculture minister why did his party fail to take a single step to bring the SYL water to Haryana despite being in power for six years? The minister should ask his government to send water in the Hansi-Butana canal so that farmers of southern Haryana can benefit,” she said.