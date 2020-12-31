Father-son booked for stealing cash, jewellery from NRI’s house

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:53 IST

The rural police booked a father-son duo for stealing cash and jewellery from the house of a non-resident Indian (NRI) at Bir Pind here on Tuesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Jagged Singh said that the accused have been identified as Jaguar Singh, a resident of Bir Pind, and his son Jargon Singh.

Ait Singh, a Canada based NRI and a native of Bir Pind, complained to police that his brother and nephew have encroached upon his house in the village and stolen ₹3 lakh and 150 gram jewellery and are threatening to kill him.

IO said that station house officer Sikandar Singh inquired the matter and SSP has ordered registration of a case under Sections 380 (theft) 454 (house trespass) 427(mischief) 506(criminal intimidation) and 34(committing crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. No arrest has been made and further investigation is on, he said.