Home / Chandigarh / Feet chopped after murder, reveals post-mortem

Feet chopped after murder, reveals post-mortem

The autopsy also revealed that the foetus recovered close to the severed feet was eight months old and had wound marks along the neck.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:41 IST
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The feet were first spotted by a bank employee who was taking a walk in the area after lunch on Tuesday.
The feet were first spotted by a bank employee who was taking a walk in the area after lunch on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
         

The severed feet, found dumped along the cycle track near the Press light point in Sector 17, Chandigarh, were of a woman and had been chopped off after her death, the post-mortem examination revealed.

The board of doctors, who conducted the post-mortem, said that the foetus, recovered close to the site, was eight months old and had wound marks along the neck, hinting that the woman may have been brutally killed in the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

The doctors are now in the process of submitting a detailed post-mortem report to the police.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, central) Krishan Kumar said a case has now been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of the doctors’ opinion.

‘RECOVERY OF MORE PARTS LIKELY’

A senior cop, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The post-mortem points to a gruesome murder and more body parts are likely to be recovered soon.” Police have intensified their search for other body parts that may have been dumped in other areas of the city or are yet to be disposed off.

Police are also looking at the missing person’s reports. The age of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

DNA PROFILING TO BE DONE

As the freshly aborted foetus was recovered close to the severed feet, police are also looking at the honour killing angle. “A DNA profiling is being done to ascertain if the foetus belongs to the murdered woman,” said senior police officer.

