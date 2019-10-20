Flouting police chief’s order lands Ludhiana spa centre owner, manager in soup

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:05 IST

Ignoring police chief’s orders regarding verification of employees landed a spa centre owner and its manager in soup.

The Division Number 5 police have arrested the manager of Malhar Road’s TRP Spa and Massage centre, Manoj Kumar, and booked its owner, Balwinder Singh, for employing women from Thailand without getting their police verification done.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pardeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said he had received a tip-off that the said spa and massage centre had employed Thai nationals without police verification.

“We investigated the matter and found out that the centre’s owner and manager did not get the police verification of women done following which, an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC was registered against the duo. We arrested manager Manoj Kumar from the spa centre, but the owner is yet to be nabbed,” he added.

The ASI said that they were also in process of probing whether the Thai women were in the country on work visa or visitor visa.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had in September ordered owners of spas and massage centres to keep the record of customers along with a copy of their photo identity cards.

The police chief had also directed them to hire only those foreign nationals who were in country on work visa, besides instructing them to install CCTVs at entry, exit and reception points and keep the recording of 30 days.

It was also ordered that owners of such centres must get the police verification of their employees done.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:05 IST