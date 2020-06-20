e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Follow rules or face action for contracting virus, Patiala hospital doctors told

Follow rules or face action for contracting virus, Patiala hospital doctors told

The move comes days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Doctors and other staffers of Government Rajindra Hospital will face disciplinary action if they contract coronavirus ‘due to their negligence’. The move comes days after 13 staffers of the hospital were found positive for Covid-19. The doctors are demanding that order should be withdrawn.

The order reads: “If anyone gets infected due to his or her own negligence, he/she should be personally responsible for this. Disciplinary action will be taken against him/her under the Disaster Management Act.”

Civil surgeon had said some staffers don’t use protective gear and ignore social distancing. Doctors took up the issue with Government Medical College principal on Friday.

Medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “It is just an alert for the safety of doctors and employees. We have provided safety gear to all. Those not using them and get infected, it’s their fault.”

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In