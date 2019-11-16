e-paper
Food deliveryman held with heroin, drug money in Mohali

Police said he used to get heroin for ₹1,000 per gram from Delhi and sold it for ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per gram

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Mohali An Uber Eats deliveryman has been arrested with 100 gram heroin and ₹6,000 drug money in Mohali, the special task force said on Friday.

Identified as Prashant Kumar, aka Manu, of Sector 56, Chandigarh, he was presently staying at Aman Homes in Sector 125, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar. He was arrested following a tip-off on Thursday night, while he was on his way to Mohali from Kharar on his bike to supply drugs to his clients.

The accused was produced in court on Friday and sent to one-day police remand.

Harpreet Singh, AIG, STF, said Prashant has studied till Class 12 in Chandigarh and worked at a call centre between 2010 and 2017. In 2018, he opened his own call centre from a rented accommodation, but as the business did not pick up, he started working with Uber Eats, an online food delivery app.

Prashant told police that for the past six months, he had been consuming drugs and even supplying them. Earlier, he used to get heroin from drug suppliers in Dadumajra and Kharar, but after their arrests, he started getting the contraband from a Delhi-based Nigerian national, identified as Frank.

He used to get heroin for ₹1,000 per gram from Delhi and sold it for ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per gram. Police said this was the second time he brought heroin from Delhi to sell to his clients.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the STF police station in Phase 4, Mohali.

