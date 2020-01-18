e-paper
Former BJP MP from Karnal Ashwini Kumar Chopra Minna passes away

Former BJP MP from Karnal Ashwini Kumar Chopra Minna passes away

chandigarh Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra Minna.
Former BJP MP from Karnal and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra Minna, 63, died at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday. He was suffering from cancer.

Chopra was the resident editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari in Delhi.

After graduating from Guru Nanak Dev University, Ashwini obtained a master’s degree in journalism from Panjab University. He opted for a master’s degree in journalism from University of California, Berkeley and worked at San Francisco Chronicle for six months before returning to India.

In her condolence message, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said Chopra’s long and distinguished innings as an editor and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered. His friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced, Gandhi said while extending her condolences to Chopra’s family and friends.

