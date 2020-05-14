e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Former Haryana MLA arrested in liquor theft case

Former Haryana MLA arrested in liquor theft case

Satvinder Singh Rana had contested 2019 assembly elections on JJP’s ticket, is said to be a partner in Panipat godown sealed in 2016

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 23:53 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A former two-time MLA and the Jannayak Janta Party’s candidate from Kalayat constituency in last assembly election, Satvinder Singh Rana, has been arrested in Chandigarh on the charges of liquor theft from a sealed godown in Panipat’s Samalkha.

Satvinder Singh Rana

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Manisha Chaudhary said the former Rajaund legislator was arrested from MLAs hostel in Chandigarh’s Sector 3 on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by a team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (crime) Rajesh Phogat.

She said he was nabbed for his involvement in a liquor theft case and produced in a Panipat court on Thursday, which sent him in two-day police remand.

As per police officials associated with the investigation, Rana was arrested on the disclosure of the people arrested in connection with this case earlier.

“They said Rana is one of the partners in the godown, which the excise department had in 2016 sealed for stocking liquor illegally,” an official, who was not authorised to speak with media, said.

The action was taken on an April 28 complaint by assistant excise and taxation officer Rajesh Rohila about the theft of 4,500 cases of liquor worth Rs 85 lakh from the sealed warehouse.

Acting on the complaint, the Panipat police had on May 11 arrested six people, who gave away the name of Rana.

In 2018, a theft was also reported at the same godown.

