Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar supports ‘one nation, one election’

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 00:37 IST

Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Friday said the Prime Minister’s call for ‘One nation, one election’ needed to be urgently implemented in order to save public money.

“The Prime Minister’s suggestion will help save public money as Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held together. Under the present system, the country is always in the middle of some election. This slows the pace of development. Bihar elections ended recently and now West Bengal assembly polls are round the corner,” he said.

The two-time Himachal chief minister said, “India is at the top of Global Hunger Index. In a country where 16-crore people sleep on an empty stomach, spending such a huge amount on elections should be considered a crime.”

He said the issue was also raised when Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. “The only objection that was raised was what should be done in case a government is brought down with the help of a no-confidence motion.”

Former vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat had suggested that whoever brings the no-confidence motion should also move a motion to form alternative government.

“He suggested that if the no-confidence passes the floor test and motion for alternative government is defeated the assembly should be dissolved for the remaining time and President’s Rule should be implemented,” he said.