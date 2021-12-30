e-paper
Former Union minister Shanta Kumar to undergo Covid treatment at Mohali hospital

Former Union minister Shanta Kumar to undergo Covid treatment at Mohali hospital

Decision taken a day after his wife died due to coronavirus at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Mandi district

chandigarh Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Veteran BJP leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shanta Kumar, with wife Santosh Shailja, who died of cardiac arrest during Covid-19 treatment.
Veteran BJP leader and former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shanta Kumar, with wife Santosh Shailja, who died of cardiac arrest during Covid-19 treatment. (HT file photo)
         

A day after his wife died due to Covid-19, veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after he complained of uneasiness.

Shanta Kumar’s son Vikram Sharma, who has flu and mild fever, was also brought to Fortis Hospital.

Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that Shanta Kumar, who is also a former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, felt uneasy and decided to undergo further treatment at the Mohali hospital.

His wife, Santosh Shailja, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, died after a cardiac arrest at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, on Tuesday. She was 83.

The former chief minister and his family, including wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Two of his staff members have also caught the infection.

