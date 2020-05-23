e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four Mumbai returnees test positive in Mandi; Himachal’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 172

The patients have been shifted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLSGMC), which is a dedicated Covid-care centre

chandigarh Updated: May 23, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
One of the patients, who belongs to Baldwara area of Sarkaghat, had been under institutional quarantine after returning from Mumbai on May 18.
One of the patients, who belongs to Baldwara area of Sarkaghat, had been under institutional quarantine after returning from Mumbai on May 18.(Representative Image)
         

Four people, who had returned from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mandi on Saturday, taking the state’s Covid-19 tally to 172.

One of the patients, who belongs to Baldwara area of Sarkaghat, had been under institutional quarantine after returning from Mumbai on May 18.

He was shifted to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College (SLSGMC), Nerchowk, after he complained of chest pain on May 21, said Mandi deputy commissioner Rugved Milind Thakur.

Three remaining patients, of which two are women, hail from Lad-Bhadol area of Jogindernagar sub-division. They were under institutional quarantine at the HP Revenue Training Institute. The patients have been shifted to SLSGMC, which is a dedicated Covid-care centre.

With four new cases, active cases in the state have gone up to 110.

Himachal witnessed a spurt in the Covid-19 cases after May 4 with 132 people testing positive for the virus.

62 CASES IN THREE DAYS

Sixty-two cases have been reported in three days. The state reported the biggest single-day spike on Thursday after 42 cases were reported.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 60 cases followed by Kangra with 42 cases. Both the districts have 61% of the patients with 101 cases.

Nineteen cases have been reported from Una, 14 in Solan, 13 in Chamba, 10 in Mandi, seven in Bilaspur, four in Sirmaur and one each in Shimla and Kullu.

A total of 55 people have been cured of the virus in the state, including 18 people.

So far, 24, 032 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. Around 1,500 tests are being conducted in the state daily.

Around 24,769 people are under active surveillance, 81,000 have been home quarantined and 6,500 have been placed under institutional quarantine.

