Four of family found burnt to death in Punjab’s Faridkot district, suicide note blames Covid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:33 IST

Four members of a brick-kiln supervisor’s family, including two children, were found burnt to death at their house at Kaler village. 7km from Faridkot, early on Saturday.

Police said a three-page suicide note signed by the 40-year-old head of the family was recovered from near the bodies and it blamed the hardships faced due to the Covid-19 lockdown as the reason behind their taking the extreme step.

Superintendent of police Sewa Singh Malhi said that the family belonged to neighbouring Rajasthan. The bodies of the supervisor’s 36-year-old wife, 15-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were also recovered. It is suspected that they poured kerosene and set themselves ablaze around 4am.

“The supervisor sent text messages to villagers before ending his life but everyone was sleeping at that time and found them dead later,” Malhi said.

“Investigation is on. A forensic team is at the spot. We are trying to ascertain if the children were awake or if they were burnt alive while they were sleeping,” he said.

The suicide note was signed by the head of the family with the time and date mentioned as October 17, 2020, at 3.15am. The note also gave financial details of the family.