Four school boys missing from Mansa were on sightseeing trip in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 12:13 IST

Four school boys, who were reported missing from Mansa on Thursday evening, have been traced to Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Police said the students of Class 8 had pooled in about Rs 4,000 and planned a day’s trip to the state capital. They went to school as usual on Thursday morning but when they didn’t return by evening, their parents informed the police. Their bicycles were found at the Mansa bus stand, prompting the police to register a case of kidnapping.

The four 13-year-olds were, however, on a different trip and planned visit tourist attractions in Chandigarh besides the university.

“On reaching the Inter State Bus Stand in Sector 43, Chandigarh, after an almost four-hour journey, they took an autorickshaw to PU. They had brought along the mobile phones of their parents which they kept switched off. It was when one of them switched on the phone that the police traced the tower location to PU,” an investigating official at the Sector 11 police station said, requesting anonymity.

“They were in school uniform and were enjoying themselves in a park on the university campus. They looked unfazed,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a police team from Mansa was sent to Chandigarh on Friday to take back the children.