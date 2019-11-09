e-paper
Gang involved in robbing people at gunpoint busted in Tarn Taran, three held

The police team also recovered 10 mobile phones, one pistol and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The police on Saturday arrested three members of a gang that was involved in robbing people at gunpoint from near Valtoha bus stand area here.

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh, Satnam Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

Superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Gourav Toora said, “Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya has launched a special drive in the district to nab snatchers. Police team led by station house officer (SHO) of Valtoha police station, Harchand Singh, on Saturday arrested the accused from near the bus stand while they were conspiring to rob a bank. The other two accused—Sukhdev Singh and Dilpreet Singh —managed to flee the spot.”

The police team also recovered 10 mobile phones, one pistol and two sharp-edged weapons from their possession, said the SP. “The gang had been robbing people in Tarn Taran and adjoining areas for the past one and half years,” he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 399 (dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. “The arrested accused will be produced in court and we will seek their remand,” added SP Toora.

Peddler held with 50,000 drug pills in Tarn Taran

In another incident, Tarn Taran police arrested an Amritsar-based peddler, Jaswinder Singh alias Jass from Chabal area and seized 50,000 drug pills.

The SP said they had input that the accused was peddling drugs in Chabal area. “A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing led by sub inspector (SI) Balvinder Singh arrested the accused with intoxicating pills.”

