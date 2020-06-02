e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Gang of fuel thieves busted in Haryana, 7 arrested

Gang of fuel thieves busted in Haryana, 7 arrested

Targeted Indian Oil’s Rewari-Panipat pipeline passing through Sampla area

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
With the arrest of seven people from Rohtak district, Haryana Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in fuel theft from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) pipeline.

Those arrested are Sachin (kingpin of the gang), Joginder, Aarti, Satbir, Prashant, Anil and Karambir alias Kala, a police spokesperson said.

Prashant and Anil run petrol pumps in Rohtak and Jhajjar where they used to sell the stolen oil.

The police said that Sachin and one of his accomplices Ashok, who is at large, had suffered losses in a business. Later, the duo hatched a plan to steal oil from Rewari-Panipat pipeline that passes through Sampla area.

In November 2019, Sachin and Ashok, along with other accused, started stealing oil from another pipeline passing through Pakasma fields.

When the oil company detected the theft in December 2019, the accused absconded. In January- February this year, they again surfaced and this time targeted the pipeline passing through Naunand village.

After noticing a fall in pressure, the oil company approached police following which an FIR was registered and a probe was launched.

The investigation reportedly revealed that owner of a farm, through which the oil pipeline passed, was also involved in this crime.

“Sachin and Ashok sold the stolen oil to Prashant, Anil and Karambir at cheap prices, who further sold it to others,” the police spokesperson said.

“Prashant has a petrol pump on Sonepat Road in Rohtak, while Anil runs a rented pump in Jhajjar. Sachin and Ashok have stolen oil worth lakhs from the pipeline,” the spokesperson added.

The police are now trying to nab the absconding gang members.

