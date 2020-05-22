e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gangster, Cong sarpanch among 17 booked for killing Patiala man

Gangster, Cong sarpanch among 17 booked for killing Patiala man

The victim when he was returning home after celebrating his birthday

chandigarh Updated: May 22, 2020 23:45 IST
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

A notorious gangster, Kanwar Randeep Singh Kharoud, who stirred a controversy after he joined the Congress in presence of Patiala MP Preneet Kaur during the Lok Sabha polls last year, and Tara Dutt, a Congress sarpanch from Vikas Nagar in Seouna village of Patiala, were among 17 people booked for killing a 35-year-old man in Patiala on Thursday night.

Victim Shamsher Singh, a resident of Sukhram colony, was shot dead by Kharoud and his 16 accomplices when he was returning home after celebrating his birthday.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sourav Jindal said the incident took place around 9.30 pm when Shamsher was accosted by the accused near his house. “They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. One of the accused took out his revolver and fired at him. He sustained a bullet injury on his chest.”

He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“The accused had old enmity with the victim, who also had a criminal background. They had tried to attack him on multiple occasions in the past.” the DSP said.

Police said four criminal cases were registered against the deceased.

Police registered a case against Kharoud, Dutt, Sajan, Abbu, Lali, Chand Mohammad, Phul Mohammad, Pawan, Jatinder Shergill, Parmod, Vicky, Twinkle, Prince and four unidentified persons.

They were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act on the basis of a complaint filed by Shamsher’s brother Davinder Singh.

SHO Anaj Mandi police station Gurnam Singh said “The accused are on the run and efforts are on to arrest them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In