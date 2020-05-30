e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gangster Monty Shah allowed bail in view of Covid threat

Gangster Monty Shah allowed bail in view of Covid threat

Was arrested in November 2018 for extorting Rs 10,000 at gunpoint from a hotelier in Chandigarh’s Burail village

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 20:56 IST
Srishti Jaswal
Srishti Jaswal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The public prosecutor argued that Shah may try to damage evidence and coerce witnesses if granted bail.
The public prosecutor argued that Shah may try to damage evidence and coerce witnesses if granted bail. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A local court on Saturday granted bail to Monty Shah, arrested in a trespassing and Arms Act case, on the his plea to allow him to safeguard himself against Covid-19.

In the petition, Shah’s counsel stated he should be granted bail for safety reasons due to the possible threat of him contracting infection behind the bars.

The public prosecutor argued that Shah may try to damage evidence and coerce witnesses if granted bail.

After hearing both sides, the court approved the bail plea via a video conferencing session.

The case in question dates back to November 2018, when police at the Sector 34 station booked Shah for extorting money from the owner of a Burail-based hotel on gunpoint.

Shah and his two aides allegedly took Rs 10,000 from the hotel owner after brandishing a gun at his head.

Following Shah’s arrest, a country made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered from him.

He was then booked under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of theft), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault and wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention) of the India Penal Code and under Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

According to police, an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Shah has multiple cases of robbery, arms, extortion and firing registered against him.

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In