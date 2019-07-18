Ghaggar river flowing near danger mark, Sangrur villagers fear for their safety

Residents of 25 villages in Punjab’s Sangrur are seeking safety for themselves. their crop and livestock as the Ghaggar river is flowing at 747.8-feet in the district, just two feet below the danger level.

The district administration said the rate of increase was only 2-feet on Wednesday, against the 7-feet rise in water level on Tuesday.

Moonak sub-divisional magistrate Suba Singh said, “Though the water level is increasing, the rate of increase is lower than the previous days. However, JCB machines have been deployed at vulnerable points along the Ghaggar river to avoid any untoward incidents.”

Residents said the administration had not cleaned the river properly and there were many weak points, which were likely to break and damage their crops.

A farmer Jagtar Sigh of Bangan village claimed, “Around 500 acre of crop has submerged in our village. We fear that if Ghaggar crosses the danger mark, the administration will not be able to save us.”

