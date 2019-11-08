e-paper
GK supports allowing women to sing hymns at Golden Temple

Opposes government intervention into religious matters; says rights of broadcasting of live kirtan from the shrine be given to all Punjabi channels

chandigarh Updated: Nov 08, 2019 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK on Friday said he supported what was proposed in the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for allowing women to perform kirtan at the Golden Temple but was opposed to government intervention into religious matters.

“The matter pertains to Sikh traditions and ethos on which the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee should take a call,” said GK in a press statement.

The resolution was moved only to grab publicity, he added.

He also demanded that the rights of broadcasting of live kirtan from the Golden Temple to all Punjabi channels instead of the one in which the Badal family has a majority stake.

