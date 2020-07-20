e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / GMC Patiala gets Punjab’s first plasma bank

GMC Patiala gets Punjab’s first plasma bank

Medical education and research minister OP Soni to inaugurate it on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:55 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Government Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, which has successfully trialled convalescent plasma therapy, will now have a fully functional plasma bank.
Government Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, which has successfully trialled convalescent plasma therapy, will now have a fully functional plasma bank.(REUTERS/For representation)
         

Moving closer to effectively fighting Covid-19, Punjab will get its first plasma bank at Patiala with OP Soni, medical education and research minister, inaugurating it at the Government Medical College and Hospital here.

The college, which has successfully trialled convalescent plasma therapy, will now have a fully functional plasma bank.

Patients recovering from Covid-19 have antibodies (proteins to fight infections) to the disease in their blood. Plasma, the liquid portion of the blood, from people who have recovered from the disease is called convalescent plasma.

Earlier the college administration was sending blood samples of recovered patients to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for plasma.

Dr Harjinder Singh, principal, GMC Patiala said, “Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had given its permission to conduct trial of plasma therapy at college and we have successfully achieved the target. Now we will have state’s first plasma bank. We have enough people... who will donate plasma after the inauguration of the bank.”

Dr RPS Sibiu, professor and head, department of medicine, in charge of trial process of plasma therapy, said, “The ICMR had given a target of 10 patients for plasma therapy in the state and we had contributed in five therapies. We already have facility of plasma storage and the equipment and machines”.

Patients can donate their plasma 28 days after recovery and up to four months.

“Around 15 donors are ready to donate their plasma and we are also encouraging other recovered patients to come forward for this purpose,” said Dr Harish Malhotra, civil surgeon Patiala.

tags
top news
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In