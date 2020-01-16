GMCH-32 doctor resigns post misconduct charges

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:56 IST

The doctor accused of misconduct with female colleagues has tendered his resignation to authorities at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Dr Aniket Saini, a senior resident at the hospital, has filed his response in which he has said he wishes to discontinue his services. (HT PHOTO)

In his response to the show-cause notice on findings of the internal inquiry committees, Dr Aniket Saini, a senior resident at the hospital’s medicine department, has filed his response in which he has said he wishes to discontinue his services.

The doctor, who is currently under suspension, had allegedly misbehaved with three doctors on duty, including two female colleagues on December 6, 2019, on the hospital premises.

Dr Saini was accused of coming to the OPD under influence of alcohol. He had allegedly dragged one of the doctors from the ICU to the duty room. He also hit another female doctor and smashed a bowl kept in the room.

A case under Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Dr Saini at the Sector 34 police station on a complaint submitted by office superintendent of director–principal, GMCH-32, on December 6.

He was granted bail by the local court on January 3 after he furnished a bond of ₹1 lakh.

In his response, the doctor also stated that he had reached an agreement with the complainants soon after the incident took place, officials said.

Officials said the accusation that the doctor was drunk could not be confirmed as he was arrested three days after the crime took place.

An official spokesperson of the hospital confirmed that the accused doctor had tendered his resignation. Regarding the next step to be taken by hospital administration, officials confirmed that the case will be moved to the higher-ups in UT health department on whether the resignation will be accepted as it is or an additional penalty will be imposed.

“The file will go to the secretariat where a decision on acceptance of the resignation will be made,” a senior GMCH official said. Two internal probe committees had earlier ruled out sexual harassment.