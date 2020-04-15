e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / GNDEC starts online registration for admission in various courses

GNDEC starts online registration for admission in various courses

An online enquiry-cum-registration module has been initiated for admissions in Bachelor of Technology, Master of Technology, Bachelor of Architecture, Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application programmes

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Amid lockdown, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College has started an online enquiry-cum-registration module for admissions in various courses for the 2020-21 session.
Amid lockdown, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College has started an online enquiry-cum-registration module for admissions in various courses for the 2020-21 session.(HT Photo)
         

With extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) has started an online enquiry-cum-registration module for admissions in Bachelor of Technology, Master of Technology, Bachelor of Architecture, Master of Business Administration and Master of Computer Application programmes for the 2020-21 session.

The college authorities informed that the new users are required to visit their website www.gndec.ac.in and login at the registration link mentioned there. Once registered, the candidates will be provided online guidance related to admissions and counselling to be conducted by IKG Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, as well as for offline counselling to be conducted by the institute.

The module will be helpful for the aspiring candidates who have any admission related questions and the GNDEC team will ensure prompt response to their queries, they added.

“We are sure that this pragmatic approach will serve students pursuing hopes for their bright future in present scenario of uncertainty. These tough times will not last much. We will be able to conquer it together,” said Dr Sehijpal Singh, principal, GNDEC.

