GNDU to offer PhD course on online studies soon

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:54 IST

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Monday decided to start a doctorate course on online studies soon with the demand of web-based learning at an all-time high in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the syndicate, said vice-chancellor (V-C) Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

“Amid this scenario, the University Grants Commission (UGC) is also promoting online education. As per the criteria, category I and II university or those ranking in top 100 can offer courses on online education. The university’s directorate of online studies will also start functioning soon,” said the V-C who presided over the meeting.

Sandhu informed the syndicate that the centre for interfaith studies was approved as a major initiative of the central government to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. “A detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the ministry of human resources and development (MHRD) with a financial proposal of ₹482.12 crore which was revised to ₹439.00 crore. The first annual installment of ₹49.11 crore has been sanctioned by the Union ministry”,” he said.

The university, Sandhu said, is getting repeated requests from the Punjabi community and the alumni to start some online courses, especially in Punjabi language and culture. He said the GNDU is going to be the “first paperless working university” shortly.

“Examinations of the students studying in the final year of their courses will be held as per the decision taken by UGC,” he said.