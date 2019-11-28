e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Govt to invite global players for developing life sciences park at Mohali

The state-of-the-art park will be spread over 80 acres of land

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hnidustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has decided to invite global key players for developing a ‘Life Sciences Park’ at Mohali for which the department of science, technology and environment has kickstarted the process.

The state-of-the-art park for which consultations are being held with the government departments, biotechnology industry, universities and research institutions will be spread over 80 acres of land. “The park will be strategically co-located in Knowledge City, Mohali, which houses first-of-its kind agri-food biotechnology cluster in the country, including National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Centre of Innovative & Applied Bio processing (CIAB), Punjab Biotechnology Incubator and other reputed institutions,” principal secretary, science and technology, RK Verma said after presiding over a high level meeting of the prominent universities and institutes here.

Verma said Punjab State Biotech Corporation, the nodal agency for the development of the biotechnology sector, had engaged Ernst and Young, India’s leading consulting firm as project management consultant, to assist the state in development of the project. “The park will cater to diverse sectors of biotechnology, including bio-agri, bio-pharma, bio-industry, bio-energy and bio-services. It will also accelerate the development of biotechnology sector in the state attracting investment, creating jobs and positioning the state as biotechnology hub,” he said.

Punjab Biotech had already signed a MoU with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector undertaking of DBT-GOI to jointly promote innovation ecosystem in the state, to meet space, service and knowledge requirement of this crucial sector. The meeting was attended by the representatives from PAU, CUPB, MRSPTU, BFUHS, IIT Ropar, PGIMER, IMTECH, NIT Jalandhar, INST Mohali, DAV University, Chitkara University, LPU and officials of health, industry, technical education, horticulture department.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News