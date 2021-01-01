e-paper
GST collections in Chandigarh see 12% jump in December

The GST collection stood at around ₹158 crore, ₹17 crore more than the November collection of ₹124 crore

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The gross GST collection in the UT stood at ₹158 crore in December 2020, in comparison to ₹168 crore in December 2019.
The city has registered a jump of 12% in the collection of Goods and Services (GST) Tax in December from last month.

The GST collection stood at around ₹158 crore, ₹17 crore more than the November collection of ₹141 crore.

“Even the gap between year-on-year collections has come down. In November 2020, the collections were short by 14% in comparison to the November 2019 GST revenue. In December, this gap decreased to 6% from December 2019,” said a UT official requesting anonymity.

The gross GST collection in the UT stood at ₹158 crore in December 2020, in comparison to ₹168 crore in December 2019. In October, the UT had collected ₹151.98 crore in GST; in September, the figure was ₹141 crore.

The UT could collect only revenue of ₹40.34 crore in April, which increased to ₹103.44 crore in May. After easing of the lockdown restrictions, the GST collection registered an increase in June, touching ₹158.69 crore.

