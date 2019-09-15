Gurdwara priest, another man commit suicide

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:37 IST

Two men committed suicide in two incidents here during the past 24 hours. In the first case, a 45-year-old priest in a local gurdwara, ended his life by hanging self in Aman Nagar of Salem Tabri on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

According to police, the priest was depressed over his ill health. He was undergoing treatment from the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The family came to know about the incident on Sunday morning when they found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

His son is pursuing his studies in Canada, while he was living here with is wife and a daughter. His wife said the priest went to his room after dinner. On Sunday morning, when she went to the room, she found him hanging. The Salem Tabri police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

In the second case, a 35-year-old waiter hanged self at his house in the Fauji Colony of Model Town on the Saturday-Sunday night. He was depressed over poor financial condition.

Wife of the deceased, said her sister had come to their home to see them. After having dinner, she and her sister went upstairs to sleep, while her husband went to his room. On Sunday morning, when her husband did not open the door after persistent knocking, she broke open the door with the help of neighbours. She found the body of her husband hanging from the ceiling fan. The Model Town police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

